UPDATE: Lanes reopen after Iowa Co. crash

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened at WIS 133 northbound and southbound at WIS 80 after a two vehicle crash.

Authorities have not released any further details.

A two vehicle crash in Iowa County has shut down lanes near the city of Avoca.

Authorities said there is a full closure on WIS 133 northbound and southbound at WIS 80 northbound due to the crash.

Lanes could be closed for several hours, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

