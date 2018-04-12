UPDATE: Lanes reopen after Iowa Co. crash - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Lanes reopen after Iowa Co. crash

Posted: Updated:
IOWA COUNTY (WKOW) -

UPDATE: All lanes have reopened at WIS 133 northbound and southbound at WIS 80 after a two vehicle crash.

Authorities have not released any further details.

********

A two vehicle crash in Iowa County has shut down lanes near the city of Avoca.

Authorities said there is a full closure on WIS 133 northbound and southbound at WIS 80 northbound due to the crash.

Lanes could be closed for several hours, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

Stay with 27 News as we learn more about this developing story.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.