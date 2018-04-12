Police investigate discovery of shell casing near Madison's Mendota Elementary School

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Madison Metropolitan School District says the principal of Mendota Elementary School will e-mail parents about the incident. Here is the letter being sent:

Dear Families, I am writing to notify you that this morning at around 8:10 a.m., gunshots were heard coming from the direction of School Rd. and Vera Ct. We immediately enacted safety precautions, which included keeping students indoors and locking all exterior doors. Police are investigating the incident. After about 45 minutes, we were given the all clear by police. Our school day and instructional time went on as normally scheduled. Our staff and students did an excellent job following directions and ensuring a smooth continuation of our day. The safety of our students is always our top priority, which is why we decided to take precautions today. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact me. Sincerely, Carlettra Stanford Principal

MADISON (WKOW) -- Students at Mendota Elementary School were kept inside this morning as police investigated the discovery of a shell casing near the school.

Students were kept inside for about a half hour this morning, and the school remained locked as usual, according to a school district spokesperson.

The shell casing was discovered on Blaine Drive near the school on Madison's far north side.

Officials gave the all clear about 8:40 a.m., and classes and activities resumed as normal.

Parents were notified about the incident this morning with an email.