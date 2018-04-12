Today's the day to test your emergency weather plan

MADISON (WKOW)-- Mock tornado drills will take place today at 1:45 this afternoon and later this evening at 6:45. Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier will also be cutting into wkow, to guide you through the tornado safety procedures.

Severe Weather Awareness week continues: the focus for today will be tornado safety.

A test tornado watch will be issued at 1pm.

A test tornado warning will be issues at 1:45 pm.

A test watch and warning will be cancelled at 2pm.

A test tornado warning will be issued at 6:45 pm.

Today's forecast will be partly sunny and mild. With that being said, don't let the tornado sirens intimidate you. The reasoning for the mock tornado drill is to execute a plan, in case a tornado were to strike your neighborhood, school, or within your vicinity. Having multiple ways to receive warnings is important, also to have a plan of where to seek shelter is ideal.

Wisconsin averages 23 tornadoes per year. The Badger state is tornado prone anytime from May to August, with June having the greatest number of tornadoes. However, tornadoes can strike at any given month of the year. tornadoes will commonly spin up anytime between 3pm and 9pm during the afternoon and evening hours. The average Wisconsin tornado has a 7-8 minute duration, a path length from 4 to 8 miles, and a damage width of 120 yards. Take this time today to go over your safety plans, be able to distinguish the difference between a tornado watch vs. warning, and also to prepare yourself for the season ahead. Are you weather ready?