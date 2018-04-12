UW Varsity Band to celebrate 100 years of Camp Randall Stadium a - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UW Varsity Band to celebrate 100 years of Camp Randall Stadium at spring concert

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW Varsity Band will celebrate Camp Randall Stadium's centennial at its spring concert this year.

For nearly half of Camp Randall's 100 years, Mike Leckrone has directed the UW Marching Band. He will lead the UW Varsity Band at its annual concert at the Kohl Center April 19-21. 

You can expect pyrotechnics, aerial stunts by Leckrone and multi-media displays at the exciting concert. To get tickets, head to www.badgerband.com or call (800) GOBADGER. 

Note: When marching on the field, the Badger Band is referred to as the UW Marching Band. During the off-season in the spring, it is referred to as the UW Varsity Band. 

