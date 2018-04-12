Madison police unveil BearCat armored rescue vehicle - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison police unveil BearCat armored rescue vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police unveiled their new BearCat armored rescue vehicle today during a demonstration for local media.

MPD SWAT leader Capt. John Patterson says much smaller BearCat holds more people, is easier to maneuver, is less expensive to maintain and doesn’t bring with it the controversy of the MRAP, which some see as militarization of police.

