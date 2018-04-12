Bucks playoff schedule set for first round

For the second consecutive season, the Bucks are headed to the postseason. Milwaukee is the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They'll face Boston in the first round.

The Bucks and Celtics split their games this season 2-2. The first two games of the series will be in Boston. The series comes to Milwaukee for the third and fourth games. Game Four will be airing on WKOW on April 22.

Event Date Location Time (CT) Television Radio

Game 1 Sunday, April 15 Boston 12 p.m. TNT 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Game 2 Tuesday, April 17 Boston 7 p.m. TNT 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Game 3 Friday, April 20 Milwaukee 8:30 p.m. ESPN 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Game 4 Sunday, April 22 Milwaukee 12 p.m. ABC 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Game 5* Tuesday, April 24 Boston TBD TBD 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Game 6* Thursday, April 26 Milwaukee TBD TBD 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Game 7* Saturday, April 28 Boston TBD TNT 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

*If necessary