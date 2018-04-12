Bucks playoff schedule set for first round - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Bucks playoff schedule set for first round

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -

For the second consecutive season, the Bucks are headed to the postseason. Milwaukee is the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They'll face Boston in the first round. 

The Bucks and Celtics split their games this season 2-2. The first two games of the series will be in Boston. The series comes to Milwaukee for the third and fourth games. Game Four will be airing on WKOW on April 22.

Event           Date                                     Location            Time (CT)     Television             Radio      

Game 1        Sunday, April 15              Boston                 12 p.m.             TNT                             620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Game 2        Tuesday, April 17            Boston                 7 p.m.               TNT                             620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Game 3        Friday, April 20                Milwaukee         8:30 p.m.         ESPN                          620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Game 4        Sunday, April 22              Milwaukee         12 p.m.             ABC                             620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Game 5*      Tuesday, April 24            Boston                 TBD                   TBD                             620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Game 6*      Thursday, April 26         Milwaukee         TBD                   TBD                             620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Game 7*      Saturday, April 28           Boston                 TBD                   TNT                             620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

*If necessary   

