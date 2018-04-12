Lake Geneva assemblyman announces re-election bid, won't run for Ryan's seat

LAKE GENEVA (WKOW) -- Rep. Tyler August, speaker pro tempore of the state Assembly, announced today he will not run for the 1st Congressional District seat being vacated by Paul Ryan, and instead will run for re-election.

The Lake Geneva Republican was among a handful of Republicans who were being discussed as possible candidates after Ryan announced Wednesday, April 11, 2018 that he would retire from Congress after his current term.

"Speaker Ryan has done an incredible job during his time in Congress," August said in a statement. "Just this past term so much has been accomplished by Speaker Ryan and President Trump.

"Now, more than ever, we need to ensure our nation remains on the correct path. I have been humbled by the outpouring of support I've received over the past 24 hours to encourage me to run for Congress.

"After much consideration and prayer, I have concluded my path forward will be to continue to serve in the State Assembly. I look forward to ensuring the 1st Congressional District continues to be represented by a Republican.

"Although Speaker Ryan leaves big shoes to fill, I am confident a strong leader will emerge and continue the effort to reform Washington and keep our nation great," August said.

"Today, I announce my plans to seek re-election to the 32nd Assembly District," August said. "We have accomplished so much at the state level and I look forward to ensuring Wisconsin continues down that path. Unemployment is at an all-time low, the tax burden is the lowest it has been in decades, and our schools remain strong.

"I look forward to the upcoming campaign. In the coming weeks I hope to once again earn the support of the residents of the 32nd District."