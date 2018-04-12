Johnson chasing state sprint record - and dad's record

The Badgers softball team picked up a pair of victories over Illinois by tallying 17 hits in a doubleheader at Goodman Diamond. Wisconsin The Wisconsin softball team earned 17 hits en route to winning both games of its doubleheader with Illinois at Goodman Diamond Thursday afternoon. UW took game one 4-2 before coming out on top 6-2 in game two four four-straight wins.More >>
The Badgers softball team took advantage of the nice weather to notch a pair of wins over Green Bay. Wisconsin won 8-0 and 10-2.More >>
Tai Strickland and Joe Hedstrom have signed national letters of intent to join the University of Wisconsin and play basketball for the Badgers beginning in the fall of 2018.More >>
With the weather forecast calling for a strong chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms on Friday during the late afternoon and evening, Wisconsin Athletics has decided to cancel Friday's spring football game.More >>
Changes are coming to the UW Field House, adding to the Wisconsin volleyball team's sell out atmosphere for game day coming in the 2018 fall season.More >>
