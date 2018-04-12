Favre says he might have had "thousands" of concussions - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

MADISON (AP) -

Brett Favre says he might have had "thousands" of concussions during his Hall of Fame career.
   The three-time NFL MVP who played from 1992-2010 and was known for his aggressive approach to football said Thursday on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today" that he is experiencing short-term memory issues.
   Favre, 48, has become an advocate for concussion research and said he had three or four known concussions during his lengthy career.
   "But as we're learning about concussions," he told Kelly, "there's a term we use in football and maybe other sports, that I got `dinged.'
   "If that's a concussion, then I've had hundreds, probably thousands, throughout my career, which is frightening."
   Favre added that he worries about developing chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) as he ages.

