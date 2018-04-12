Trump considering drug testing food stamp recipients, Gov. Walker on board

MADISON (WKOW) --- Reports from Capitol Hill show the Trump Administration is considering letting states require some food stamp recipients to be drug-tested to get their benefits. It would apply to about 5% of people in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) .

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker was one of the first to introduce legislation to drug test food stamp recipients, but it failed in the legislature and never became law. Nine other welfare reform bill were signed by Walker this week.

President Trump's proposal would only affect people who don't have children and are seeking specialized jobs. Mandatory drug tests for people on food stamps is a conservative idea that's been discussed for a while. Those who work with people on assistance say it negatively affects people who are trying to make ends meet.

“These efforts will make it harder for people to make it up the economic ladder, not easier, said Executive Director of Kids Forward. “So while we agree we need to have more people working and have good supporting jobs, this is the wrong approach."

Federal law does prevent states from enacting their own rules for people who receive food stamps. Trump’s proposal would give states like Wisconsin the power to do it on their own without checking with the federal government.