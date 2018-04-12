Severe Weather Awareness: Recovery continues after 2017 tornado

GREEN COUNTY (WKOW) -- It's Severe Weather Awareness Week, and as communities across the state test their sirens, one local farmer knows first-hand how important it is to be prepared.

A tornado tore through Mike Sulzer's farm near Monroe last June, damaging just about every building on the property and several other homes nearby. Sulzer lost some crops and a lot of time, but he says the EF1 could have been much worse.

"It was all repairable. It wasn't like these tornadoes where all you can see is the foundation of the house, but it was slow-going getting quotes, finding people to do it," he told 27 News.

Sulzer says he's still reorganizing everything on the property and has projects he'd like to get to, but the buildings were all fixed before winter.

"I think we did a good job here everything worked out quite well, I can't complain too much," Sulzer said. "Insurance did a good job, we found good people for putting everything back together. There's going to be scars you see every time. That's going to show for years to come."

That same day, June 28, the National Weather Service determined there were two other tornadoes in our area, including another near Monticello and one in Janesville.