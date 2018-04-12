Icebreaker connects future leaders - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Icebreaker connects future leaders

MADISON (WKOW) -- A sold out crowd gathered on the floor of the Kohl Center on Thursday to hear stories of courage. The Icebreaker Networking Luncheon, put on by CUNA Mutual Group and the Madison Chamber of Commerce. 


The event brings together professionals from a wide variety of backgrounds for an afternoon of inspiration. Organizers hope the event will empower future leaders to better themselves and the community.

"To get a room like this together which such a diverse group of people making connections, we call it the network effect it's what happens when new relationships occur," said Kevin Little, VP of Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce.

Event speakers included Marcia Anderson -- the first African-American woman to become a two-star general in American history. Dr. Julia Nepper, one of the youngest people to earn a PHD.

