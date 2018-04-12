Badgers tally pair of wins over Illinois

The Badgers softball team picked up a pair of victories over Illinois by tallying 17 hits in a doubleheader at Goodman Diamond. Wisconsin took game one 4-2 and game two 6-2.

Brooke Wyderski notched three hits in the opener. She had five on the day. Taylor Johnson and Stephanie Lombardo each homered in the second game. Kelsey Jenkins extended her on-base streak to 36 games.

Wisconsin and Illinois are slated to play again on Friday at 2:30 p.m.



