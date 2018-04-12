Police in Richland Center warn about counterfeit $100 bills

Beloit Police are looking for a man involved in a Wednesday night robbery.More >>
A driver and a passenger were killed Wednesday when the vehicle they were in ran into the back of a garbage truck.on Madison's west side.More >>
George Smith has been named evening news anchor at WKOW Television, the local ABC affiliate in Madison. Smith will join anchor Amber Noggle on the news desk weeknights at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.More >>
A Columbia County Sheriff's official says a suspect in the killing of several cats and the dumping of their bodies in a rural area is a Portage man.More >>
Authorities are responding to a crash involving a semi in Columbia County, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.More >>
The mother of a Madison homicide victim was barred from entering the country as her daughter's killer was sentenced in Dane County court.More >>
It's Severe Weather Awareness Week, and as communities across the state test their sirens, one local farmer knows first-hand how important it is to be prepared.More >>
Attorney General Brad Schimel recognized National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with a public ceremony at the Wisconsin State Capitol Thursday.More >>
This week marks Severe Weather Awareness week. It happens to line up with the statewide tornado siren test.More >>
Reports from Capitol Hill show the Trump Administration is considering letting states require some food stamp recipients to be drug-tested to get their benefits. It would apply to about 5% of people in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) .More >>
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he'll decide by Friday whether to run for the congressional seat being vacated by House Speaker Paul Ryan.More >>
Win a trip for two to see ABC's American Idol season one finale from WKOW TV. Sign up on Facebook HERE from April 11-25, 2018 for your chance to win.More >>
Students at Mendota Elementary School were kept inside this morning as police investigated the discovery of shell casings near the school.More >>
