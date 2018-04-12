Police in Richland Center warn about counterfeit $100 bills - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police in Richland Center warn about counterfeit $100 bills

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- Police in Richland Center are telling you to watch out for fake $100 bills.

Someone in the area found several of them and turned them over to police.

Authorities say the bills have a poor representation of Benjamin Franklin and pink and black markings on both the front and the back.

The police department is working with the secret service to find the source of the fake money.

