Walker signs bill approving apprenticeships for high school seniors

ASHWAUBENON (WKOW) -- Governor Scott Walker signed a bill Thursday aimed at recruiting more young people for jobs in the construction industry.

The measure allows high school seniors to sign apprenticeship contracts, as long as their school approves and the school meets state requirements.

“By increasing apprenticeship opportunities for high school students, we are opening the door for high school seniors to get a head start on their career in high demand areas,” said Governor Walker. “Through these on-the-job training programs, we are providing the future of Wisconsin’s workforce with needed skills to have rewarding careers. Investing in these apprenticeships is investing in our state’s future.”

High school seniors can enroll in the program for the 2018-2019 school year.