More women holding seats on Dane County Board

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Dane County Board said goodbye to its seven departing supervisors Thursday night, and hello to the incoming board members.

When the new supervisors officially take office, women will hold 17 of the 37 seats. It will be the highest percentage in more than a quarter-century.

"When you look back, just in 2002, we only had 6 women on the board, so we've made a lot of progress and we're pleased to see so many women stepping up to serve so that we have gender equity in our board," said Sharon Corrigan, the Dane County Board Chair.

The new county board members will be sworn in on Tuesday, April 17th. They'll each serve a two-year term.