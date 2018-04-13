Comey book reveals more about current administration - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Comey book reveals more about current administration

Former FBI Director James Comey said President Donald Trump is "unethical and untethered to the truth" in his new book "A Higher Loyalty."

His book, expected to be released next Tuesday, will give the public a look at the inner-workings of the current administration. Comey, at one point, even comparing President Trump to a mafia boss. 

Friday morning, President Donald Trump responded to Comey's allegations.

You can watch ABC's exclusive event as George Stephanopoulos talks with James Comey about his book. Tune into WKOW Sunday at 10 p.m.

