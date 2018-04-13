Comey book reveals more about current administration

Former FBI Director James Comey said President Donald Trump is "unethical and untethered to the truth" in his new book "A Higher Loyalty."

His book, expected to be released next Tuesday, will give the public a look at the inner-workings of the current administration. Comey, at one point, even comparing President Trump to a mafia boss.

Friday morning, President Donald Trump responded to Comey's allegations.

James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR. Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

....untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst “botch jobs” of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 13, 2018

You can watch ABC's exclusive event as George Stephanopoulos talks with James Comey about his book. Tune into WKOW Sunday at 10 p.m.