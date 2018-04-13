Spring 2018 Dancing with the Stars athlete cast revealed

(WKOW) -- The cast for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars was revealed Friday on Good Morning America.

The four-week event will feature all athletes. It starts Monday, April 30 at 8|7c on WKOW.

Notable celebrities include Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale, who is a junior on Notre Dame's basketball team and the sister of former Wisconsin Badger Dare Ogunbowale. Adam Rippon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tonya Harding are also among the featured celebrities.

The following is a full list of the cast members and their professional partners:

Adam Rippon & professional partner Jenna Johnson

Arike Ogunbowale & professional partner Gleb Savchenko

Chris Mazdzer & professional partner Witney Carson

Jamie Anderson & professional partner Artem Chigvintsev

Jennie Finch Daigle & professional partner Keo Motsepe

Johnny Damon & professional partner Emma Slater

Josh Norman & professional partner Sharna Burgess

Karem Abdul-Jabbar & professional partner Lindsay Arnold

Mirai Nagasu & professional partner Alan Bersten

Tonya Harding & professional partner Sasha Farber

