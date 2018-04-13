Spring 2018 Dancing with the Stars athlete cast revealed - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Spring 2018 Dancing with the Stars athlete cast revealed

(WKOW) --  The cast for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars was revealed Friday on Good Morning America.  

The four-week event will feature all athletes.  It starts Monday, April 30 at 8|7c on WKOW.  

Notable celebrities include Milwaukee native Arike Ogunbowale, who is a junior on Notre Dame's basketball team and the sister of former Wisconsin Badger Dare Ogunbowale.  Adam Rippon, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Tonya Harding are also among the featured celebrities.  

The following is a full list of the cast members and their professional partners: 

  • Adam Rippon & professional partner Jenna Johnson
  • Arike Ogunbowale & professional partner Gleb Savchenko
  • Chris Mazdzer & professional partner Witney Carson
  • Jamie Anderson & professional partner Artem Chigvintsev
  • Jennie Finch Daigle & professional partner Keo Motsepe
  • Johnny Damon & professional partner Emma Slater
  • Josh Norman & professional partner Sharna Burgess
  • Karem Abdul-Jabbar & professional partner Lindsay Arnold
  • Mirai Nagasu & professional partner Alan Bersten
  • Tonya Harding & professional partner Sasha Farber

You can read more about the cast here.  

