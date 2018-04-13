PHOTOS: Hail hits southern Wisconsin as strong storms move throu - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

PHOTOS: Hail hits southern Wisconsin as strong storms move through

Posted: Updated:
Murray photo from Richland Center Murray photo from Richland Center

(WKOW) -- There are reports of hail in the Richland Center and Barabook areas as a severe thunderstorm moves through several counties of southern Wisconsin. 

WKOW viewers have sent these pictures of hail that fell in Richland Center. 

*********

Follow the latest warnings and watches HERE.

Follow the interactive radar HERE.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.