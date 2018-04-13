Child trampled by cattle in Livingston - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Child trampled by cattle in Livingston

Livingston, Wis. (WKOW) -

A 9-year-old is hurt after being trampled by cattle in Livingston, according to the Iowa County Sheriff's Department.

No word yet on the condition of the child.

