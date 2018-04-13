Teen arrested for bringing BB pistol to Madison Memorial High Sc - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Teen arrested for bringing BB pistol to Madison Memorial High School

Airsoft BB gun retrieved at Madison Memorial. MPD photo Airsoft BB gun retrieved at Madison Memorial. MPD photo

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison 15-year-old was arrested today at Madison Memorial High School after a resource officer discovered an Airsoft BB gun in the student's backpack.

The student was arrested for possessing a dangerous weapon on school grounds, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Police say the teen did not threaten anyone and said he brought the BB gun to school in order to give it to someone else. 

A tip was received that he had a BB gun on school grounds prompting the resource officer and school staff contacted the student.  

