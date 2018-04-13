Teen arrested for bringing BB pistol to Madison Memorial High School

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison 15-year-old was arrested today at Madison Memorial High School after a resource officer discovered an Airsoft BB gun in the student's backpack.

The student was arrested for possessing a dangerous weapon on school grounds, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

Police say the teen did not threaten anyone and said he brought the BB gun to school in order to give it to someone else.

A tip was received that he had a BB gun on school grounds prompting the resource officer and school staff contacted the student.