Deputies search for knife-wielding gas station robber in the Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) -- Juneau County deputies are searching for a knife-wielding robber who they say stole money from a Wisconsin Dells area gas station Thursday evening.

Juneau County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about 8:30 p.m. April 12, 2018 to the Rock Arbor BP gas station for a report of a robbery.

The clerk told deputies that the robber was about 5-feet-10-inches tall and wearing a black jacket and pink hoodie, according to a Juneau County Sheriff's Office news release. The face of the robber was covered.

After the robber entered the store, he produced a knife and ordered the clerk to give him money. After that, the robber left and ran to highways 12 and 16 where he got into a van and left heading south.

A witness reported seing a dark colored minivan parked across from the BP aound the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 608-847-5649 or Crime Stoppers at 608-847-9123.