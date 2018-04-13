Taxpayers to foot 60K bill for a 10 minute argument on Supreme Court Case

The cast for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars was revealed Friday on Good Morning America.More >>
The mother of a Madison homicide victim was barred from entering the country as her daughter's killer was sentenced in Dane County court.More >>
George Smith has been named evening news anchor at WKOW Television, the local ABC affiliate in Madison. Smith will join anchor Amber Noggle on the news desk weeknights at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.More >>
There are reports of hail in Richland Center as a severe thunderstorm moves through several counties of southern Wisconsin. Some WKOW viewers sent pictures of hail that fell in Richland Center.More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey said President Donald Trump is "unethical and untethered to the truth" in his new book "A Higher Loyalty."More >>
The Dane County Board said goodbye to its seven departing supervisors Thursday night, and hello to the incoming board members.More >>
Win a trip for two to see ABC's American Idol season one finale from WKOW TV. Sign up on Facebook HERE from April 11-25, 2018 for your chance to win.More >>
The Madison man accused of abusing his infant son is headed to trial.More >>
More than a week after a fire ripped through a Cross Plains apartment building, people who lived there are trying to put their lives back together.More >>
Dane County approved a new project to help clean up local lakes.More >>
The principal of a Prairie du Chien school is charged with felony child abuse after a filed complaint alleges he used a chemical cleaner and scrubbing pad to remove a swear word written on the child's hand.More >>
The mother of a Madison homicide victim was barred from entering the country as her daughter's killer was sentenced in Dane County court.More >>
