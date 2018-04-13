Traffic alert: Eastbound I90 lane closure near Deerfield - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Traffic alert: Eastbound I90 lane closure near Deerfield

DEERFIELD (WKOW) -- The left eastbound lane on I-94 near Highway 73 outside of Deerfield is closed following a traffic incident.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the backup about  3:21 p.m. Friday.

