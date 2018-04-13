Update: Traffic moving normally on I94 following earlier crash

The cast for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars was revealed Friday on Good Morning America.More >>
The mother of a Madison homicide victim was barred from entering the country as her daughter's killer was sentenced in Dane County court.More >>
George Smith has been named evening news anchor at WKOW Television, the local ABC affiliate in Madison. Smith will join anchor Amber Noggle on the news desk weeknights at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.More >>
There are reports of hail in Richland Center as a severe thunderstorm moves through several counties of southern Wisconsin. Some WKOW viewers sent pictures of hail that fell in Richland Center.More >>
Police in Richland Center are telling you to watch out for fake $100 bills.More >>
