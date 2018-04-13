Vos, Priebus out for running for 1st Congressional seat, Who's left to step up?

MADISON (WKOW) -- Now that another top republican announced they won’t run for U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan’s seat, only a few are left considering.

After Wisconsin’s Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced he won’t run, the focus turns more narrowly to UW Regent Bryan Steil and State Senator David Craig, both who have ties to Ryan. Also on the fence is Assemblywoman Samantha Kerkman. These three would compete in a GOP primary against former U.S Army man Nick Polce of Lake Geneva and Paul Nehlen. Nehlen has drawn big criticism even from top republicans for anti-semitic and white nationalist comments.

The question now is why are we seeing more people drop out inside of taking this opportunity. Bill McCoshen from Capital Consultants says it’s not too late for other democrats to step up too. Right now the only ones who’ve officially announced a run is ironworker Randy Bryce and Janesville School Board Member Cathy Myers.

“I would look out for candidates to look for a more moderate candidate that fits the district better” said McCoshen. “For example Democrat Conor Lamb who won Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District in a special election, Jim Cruizer the Kenosha County Executive and Cory Mason the new Mayor of Racine, or even former Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca are all far better candidates.”

Barca of Kenosha told other media outlets he is considering a run.