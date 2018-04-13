Packers Re-Sign CB Davon House

The Green Bay Packers announced on Friday they have re-signed CB Davon House.

House was originally selected in the fourth round (131st overall) of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Packers out of New Mexico State. He has played in 84 career games with 45 starts, registering 199 tackles (164 solo), seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and 69 passes defensed. After four seasons in Green Bay (2011-14), House played for two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2015-16). In 2015, he set career highs with 60 tackles, four interceptions and 23 passes defensed. House rejoined the Packers last season, starting all 12 games he played in and finishing fourth on the team with nine passes defensed. He will wear No. 31 for the Packers.

The Packers also announced they have released LB David Talley.

--Green Bay Packers Media Relations