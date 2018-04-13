Officials further investigating Sun Prairie assisted living center

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW - City authorities say they're working with state and county officials to investigate new abuse allegations at a Sun Prairie assisted living center.

Sun Prairie Police confirm they're working in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Health, Bureau of Assisted Living as well as Dane County Adult Protective Services to investigate allegations of abuse at Faith Gardens Memory Care. The facility is located at 35 Tower Dr, Sun Prairie, WI 53590

They say no arrests have been made in the case, which is an active investigation.

As Channel 27 News reported previously, the assisted living facility where an 84-year-old woman was found dead in December has submitted a corrective plan of action to the state. State officials had determined at that time that the plan was acceptable.

The body of Alice L. McGaw, 84, of Sun Prairie, w as found on Dec. 29, 2017 outside Faith Gardens Memory Care where she was a resident. The Dane County Medical Examiner's office ruled that hypothermia was a factor in her death.

Earlier this year, the state ordered the facility to stop taking new residents and fined its operators $4,200. In February, the Department of Health Services verified that the violations identified had been "substantially corrected," and lifted the no new admissions order.