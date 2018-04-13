Capital City Sunday: Speaker Ryan is out; Cathy Myers talks campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's official: U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is out of the race for the 1st Congressional seat. We tell you who's thinking of running and also why so many GOP front runners are deciding to not jump at this opportunity.

Plus, Democrat Cathy Myers of Janesville is going full throttle in her campaign to take over Ryan's seat. We fill you in on her campaign message and why she says she can flip votes in her favor.