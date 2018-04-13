Capital City Sunday: Speaker Ryan is out; Cathy Myers talks camp - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Capital City Sunday: Speaker Ryan is out; Cathy Myers talks campaign

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) --  It's official: U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is out of the race for the 1st Congressional seat. We tell you who's thinking of running and also why so many GOP front runners are deciding to not jump at this opportunity. 

Plus, Democrat Cathy Myers of Janesville is going full throttle in her campaign to take over Ryan's seat. We fill you in on her campaign message and why she says she can flip votes in her favor.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.