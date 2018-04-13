Sauk County deputies looking for man who didn't return to Huber facility

BARABOO (WKOW) -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding an inmate it says did not return to jail after leaving work.

In a Facebook post, the Sheriff's Office says Casey Alan Kingsley did not return to the Huber Center at the Sauk County Law Enforcement Center after leaving his job in Baraboo Thursday evening.

The Wisconsin Huber Law allows some non-violent offenders serving time behind bars to leave jail for work and return at the end of their shift.

Kingsley is just over six feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has long, brown hair and a light build. He also has an arrest warrant for a probation violation.

If you see this man, contact local law enforcement immediately.