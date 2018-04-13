WIAC cancels postseason baseball tournament

The WIAC announced on Friday the conference has cancelled the postseason tournament, that was to be played May 11-13th.

WIAC Commissioner Gary Karner said it was a difficult decision to cancel the tournament.

"Since the conference doesn’t have an AQ [automatic qualifier] this year, it made more sense to give all of our teams more opportunities to play their conference games," said Karner. "Rescheduling these games on top of the current games that already need to be rescheduled, would have resulted in a significant amount of missed class time and additional travel costs.

Several baseball games have been postponed because of the cold, windy and wet weather in Wisconsin.

The conference games that were originally scheduled to be played April 14-15 will now take place May 11-12. Those games include:

UW-Stout at UW-Platteville

W-Whitewater at UW-La Crosse

llinois Institute of Technology at UW-Oshkosh.