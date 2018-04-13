Photos show run-away's makeshift stow-away in Madison school

MADISON (WKOW) - Photographs from a Madison high school show the makeshift living arrangements a run-away fourteen year old girl used to live at the school undetected during the Madison school district's spring break.



Madison Police reports also state the girl is suspected of stealing more than $5,000 worth of goods from La Follette High School.



Reports state the girl ran away from a foster home.

Police officials say she remains missing.



The photographs show a makeshift bed in a corner of the school's library, with cushions from the library's couch, and blankets. They also show a library shelf being used to store a coffee cup and other supplies.



"I also observed food, condoms," Officer Roderick Johnson stated. "It looked as if (girl) had been sleeping in the area for a long time," Johnson said.



Reports indicate the girl may have been able to stow away and access valuables on the Friday before the school system's spring break, as a teacher took steps to allow maintenance work.



"She was instructed on March 23rd to leave her door open at approximately 4:15pm for the asbestos workers to have access to the windows in her office," a police report states.



Reports say the girl is suspected of stealing items totaling $5,200 from La Follette, including two iPads, a Chromebook, and specialized transmitter equipment used by hearing impaired students.



According to reports, La Follette Principal Sean Storch told authorities school officials would press no charges against the teen.



Security at La Follette has been an issue for the school community, with several incidents, including a student bringing a gun to school earlier this year. Response to the incidents by Storch and Madison Schools Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham included more supervision of hallways, entrances, and a proposed second police officer at the school.







