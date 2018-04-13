Couple killed in crash with Madison garbage truck identified by - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Couple killed in crash with Madison garbage truck identified by medical examiner

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says the two people who died in a crash with a garbage truck in Madison are from Middleton.

The Medical Examiner's Office identified the deceased as Larry Brandt, 78, and Antoinette Brandt, 76, of Middleton.

Autopsy results show both of the Brandts died from injuries they sustained in the crash. Larry Brandt died at the scene of the crash. Antoinette Brandt was taken to the hospital, but passed away shortly after she arrived.

Madison police say the car the Brandts were in ran into the back of a garbage truck as they went down the hill on Mineral Point Road, right at the intersection with Whitney Way.

