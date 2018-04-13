Hazardous travel this weekend throughout southern Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- A very strong spring storm continues to move closer to southern Wisconsin and will make for some hazardous travel conditions over the weekend.

Severe weather will erupt in the central plains Friday evening and it's these storms that will move northeast into Wisconsin. The storms will weaken as they move into our cooler atmosphere but we still expect heavy rain and a few storms overnight into Saturday morning.

A few inches of rain will be possible overnight Friday before a small break in the action Saturday late morning.

Another punch of moisture will move in by midday Saturday, and by this time cooler air will have had a chance to work in dropping temperatures to near freezing. This will bring a chance for freezing rain to parts of our area.

The best chance for freezing rain during the day Saturday will be NW of Dane county. Areas near Baraboo, Richland Center, up to Mauston need to be prepared for bad driving conditions. Be very careful if you plan on traveling at all in Wisconsin because very heavy snow will be ongoing from Eau Claire to Wausau north.

Sunday brings the best chance for freezing precipitation in Madison. Expect freezing rain to start of the morning, changing over to all snow during the afternoon. Accumulations will be about 1-3 inches near Madison with 3-6 in our northern counties near Montello and Mauston.