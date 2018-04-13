President Trump announces military action in Syria underway

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- President Donald Trump has announced the United States has launched a military strike against Syria.

A little after 8:00 p.m. Friday, the president announced precision strikes are now underway and are aimed at Syria's chemical weapons.

He says the U.S. is working a combined operation with the United Kingdom and France in a coordinated effort from the sea against numerous targets, including chemical weapons facilities.

President Trump says the action, which follows last week's suspected chemical weapons attack in Douma, Syria, will serve as a strong deterrent against Syria using chemical weapons. He says the U.S. is preparing a sustained response against "these atrocities."

In his speech, which lasted just under 10 minutes, he also posed a question to Iran and Russia, "What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of women and children?" He also added, "Russia must decide if it will continue down this dark path."

President Trump also says the U.S has a lot to offer as "the greatest and most powerful economy in the history of the world." He added, " We're "doing what is necessary to protect the American people."

He is also asking other countries including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and others to pitch in with contributions to the effort.

"Looking around our very troubled world, Americans have no illusions. No amount of American blood can produce lasting people in the Middle East -- the fate of the region lies in the hands of its own people."