Montee Ball partners with UW to educate student athletes on mental health and support services

Former Wisconsin and NFL running back Montee Ball is back making an impact on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. He is partnering with the universities athletics department creating the Montee Ball Fund ball confirmed with WKOW on Friday.

The fund will provide additional funding for mental health education and support services for all student athletes at UW-Madison. These funds may be used for specialized counseling or addiction education.

"I think it's where my heart is. I know what I struggled with now, hindsight is twenty twenty," said Ball. "Right now, looking back and figuring out what my issues were and why I went down the bad path that I went down. I wanted to speak with Barry, speak with the athletics department on lets create some resources create some education support for these students."

From 2009-2012, Ball was one of the best players in the country. He was a Heisman Finalist and won a Doak Walker Award, given to the top running back in college football. Ball estimates he drank four nights a week. The next season, he had his appendix removed and battled a groin injury. After playing just five games in his second season, his NFL career was over.

Money for the new fund will be raised at the 'Swing Fore Recovery' Golf Tournament on Friday, June 15, 2018 at The Bridges Golf Course in Madison. Scheduled to play so far is Melvin Gordon, Ron Dayne, John Clay, Dezmond Southward, Matt Bernstein, Travis Beckum, Darius Feaster, Bradie Ewing, and Mike Taylor. That list could grow in the coming weeks.

