Frazier homers twice, Mets top Brewers 6-5 to win 9th in row

Instead of playing in the spring game, which was cancelled, the Badgers practiced indoors on Friday night.More >>
Former Wisconsin and NFL running back Montee Ball is back making an impact on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. He is partnering with the universities athletics department creating the Montee Ball Fund ball confirmed with WKOW on Friday.More >>
The Badgers softball team picked up a pair of victories over Illinois by tallying 17 hits in a doubleheader at Goodman Diamond. Wisconsin The Wisconsin softball team earned 17 hits en route to winning both games of its doubleheader with Illinois at Goodman Diamond Thursday afternoon. UW took game one 4-2 before coming out on top 6-2 in game two four four-straight wins.More >>
The Badgers softball team took advantage of the nice weather to notch a pair of wins over Green Bay. Wisconsin won 8-0 and 10-2.More >>
Tai Strickland and Joe Hedstrom have signed national letters of intent to join the University of Wisconsin and play basketball for the Badgers beginning in the fall of 2018.More >>
