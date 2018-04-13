Badgers practice after spring game cancellation

Instead of playing in the spring game, which was cancelled, the Badgers practiced indoors on Friday night.More >>
Instead of playing in the spring game, which was cancelled, the Badgers practiced indoors on Friday night.More >>
Todd Frazier hit his first two home runs with the Mets, new catcher Jose Lobaton tripled in his first at-bat with the team, and New York extended its winning streak to nine with a 6-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.More >>
Todd Frazier hit his first two home runs with the Mets, new catcher Jose Lobaton tripled in his first at-bat with the team, and New York extended its winning streak to nine with a 6-5 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.More >>
Former Wisconsin and NFL running back Montee Ball is back making an impact on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. He is partnering with the universities athletics department creating the Montee Ball Fund ball confirmed with WKOW on Friday.More >>
Former Wisconsin and NFL running back Montee Ball is back making an impact on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. He is partnering with the universities athletics department creating the Montee Ball Fund ball confirmed with WKOW on Friday.More >>
The WIAC announced on Friday the conference has cancelled the postseason tournament, that was to be played May 11-13th.More >>
The WIAC announced on Friday the conference has cancelled the postseason tournament, that was to be played May 11-13th.More >>
The Green Bay Packers announced on Friday they have re-signed veteran CB Davon House, who started 12 games last season.More >>
The Green Bay Packers announced on Friday they have re-signed veteran CB Davon House, who started 12 games last season.More >>
Warrior Stadium is home to the Waunakee football and track teams - sports L.O. Johnson has been starring in. This track season, he's chasing a second state title - and sprinting records.More >>
Warrior Stadium is home to the Waunakee football and track teams - sports L.O. Johnson has been starring in. This track season, he's chasing a second state title - and sprinting records.More >>
The Badgers softball team picked up a pair of victories over Illinois by tallying 17 hits in a doubleheader at Goodman Diamond. Wisconsin The Wisconsin softball team earned 17 hits en route to winning both games of its doubleheader with Illinois at Goodman Diamond Thursday afternoon. UW took game one 4-2 before coming out on top 6-2 in game two four four-straight wins.More >>
The Badgers softball team picked up a pair of victories over Illinois by tallying 17 hits in a doubleheader at Goodman Diamond. Wisconsin The Wisconsin softball team earned 17 hits en route to winning both games of its doubleheader with Illinois at Goodman Diamond Thursday afternoon. UW took game one 4-2 before coming out on top 6-2 in game two four four-straight wins.More >>
The Green Bay Packers’ preseason schedule features an opener at Lambeau Field and all four games against AFC teams.More >>
The Green Bay Packers’ preseason schedule features an opener at Lambeau Field and all four games against AFC teams.More >>
For the second consecutive season, the Bucks are headed to the postseason. Milwaukee is the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They'll face Boston in the first round.More >>
For the second consecutive season, the Bucks are headed to the postseason. Milwaukee is the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They'll face Boston in the first round.More >>
Instead of playing in the spring game, which was cancelled, the Badgers practiced indoors on Friday night.More >>
Instead of playing in the spring game, which was cancelled, the Badgers practiced indoors on Friday night.More >>
Former Wisconsin and NFL running back Montee Ball is back making an impact on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. He is partnering with the universities athletics department creating the Montee Ball Fund ball confirmed with WKOW on Friday.More >>
Former Wisconsin and NFL running back Montee Ball is back making an impact on the campus of the University of Wisconsin. He is partnering with the universities athletics department creating the Montee Ball Fund ball confirmed with WKOW on Friday.More >>
The Badgers softball team picked up a pair of victories over Illinois by tallying 17 hits in a doubleheader at Goodman Diamond. Wisconsin The Wisconsin softball team earned 17 hits en route to winning both games of its doubleheader with Illinois at Goodman Diamond Thursday afternoon. UW took game one 4-2 before coming out on top 6-2 in game two four four-straight wins.More >>
The Badgers softball team picked up a pair of victories over Illinois by tallying 17 hits in a doubleheader at Goodman Diamond. Wisconsin The Wisconsin softball team earned 17 hits en route to winning both games of its doubleheader with Illinois at Goodman Diamond Thursday afternoon. UW took game one 4-2 before coming out on top 6-2 in game two four four-straight wins.More >>
The Badgers softball team took advantage of the nice weather to notch a pair of wins over Green Bay. Wisconsin won 8-0 and 10-2.More >>
The Badgers softball team took advantage of the nice weather to notch a pair of wins over Green Bay. Wisconsin won 8-0 and 10-2.More >>
Tai Strickland and Joe Hedstrom have signed national letters of intent to join the University of Wisconsin and play basketball for the Badgers beginning in the fall of 2018.More >>
Tai Strickland and Joe Hedstrom have signed national letters of intent to join the University of Wisconsin and play basketball for the Badgers beginning in the fall of 2018.More >>