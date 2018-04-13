Dane County Farmers' Market to open outdoor season Saturday, despite forecast

MADISON (WKOW) -- The poor weather predicted for Saturday morning won't stop the Dane County Farmers' Market's outdoor season opener.

The market opens at 6:15 a.m. Saturday around the Capitol Square in Madison.

Our 27 Storm Track meteorologists expect it to be windy and rainy on Saturday. Sarah Elliott, the manager of the market, says crowds might be a little lighter because of the weather, but there will still be plenty of vendors.

"We may have fewer vendors than normal. But if you think about the weather farmers work in day-in and day-out, they're a pretty hearty bunch, so they'll be here," Elliott tells 27 News.

Elliott says farmers have been dealing with a slow start to the growing season, but there should still be a wide variety of early spring vegetables available, along with plenty of cheeses and baked goods.

"We're looking forward to another great season. It's our 47th season here around the Capitol Square. We have 265 members this year, including 18 new members, so it's going to be a great year," Elliott says.