War monument damaged in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Police in Janesville are looking for the person or people who damaged a war monument.

Officers with the Janesville Police Department say they found out about the damage at the Walk of Honor in Traxler Park earlier this week. Police say the monument's rifle was broken off, but was left on site.

Anyone with information about the damage should call Janesville Police at 608-755-3100.

