Lawmakers weigh in on President Trump's action against Syria

OSHKOSH and WASHINGTON, DC (WKOW) - U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has issued the following statement regarding the unfolding situation in Syria:

“I join President Trump in praying for the safety of our war fighters – the finest among us – and our allies as they avenge and deter the use of outlawed chemical weapons in Syria.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) issued the following statement:

“Tonight, the United States has taken decisive action in coordination with our allies. We are united in our resolve that Assad’s barbaric use of chemical weapons cannot go unanswered. His regime’s unconscionable brutality against innocent civilians cannot be tolerated.

“There should be no doubt that Russia and Iran have blood on their hands, and their partnership with Assad reveals the true nature of their regimes. The United States and our allies must continue to seek ways to hold Assad’s enablers accountable.

“Let us all pay tribute to the men and women of our armed forces.”

On Wednesday, Speaker Ryan announced that he won't run for re-election and will be retiring from Congress in January of 2019.

Other lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are also reportedly criticizing President Trump for not getting Congressional authorization for the military strike. The Hill says at least one GOP representative, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) joined Democrats, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), in blasting Trump for not consulting the constitution.

Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports that Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said President Trump's decision to launch the military strike was "appropriate," but he also warned against deepening the United States' involvement in the war torn country.