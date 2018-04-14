UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 16 after crash near Wisconsin Dells

UPDATE: Lanes back open on WIS 16 after crash near Wisconsin Del - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The crash scene has been cleared and all lanes are back open, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

WISCONSIN DELLS (WKOW) --  Columbia County sheriff's dispatchers confirm to 27 News deputies are responding to a two car crash that has all lanes of WIS 16 closed at Lewiston Station Rd, southeast of Wisconsin Dells.  

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation the crash happened shortly before 6:00 a.m.  The road could be closed for two hours while authorities investigate and clean up.  Dispatchers say the early investigation indicates the crash is weather-related.  According to the 27 Stormtrack Weather team there is freezing rain in the area.  

There are people hurt in this accident.  Dispatchers say three ambulances are at the scene.  

