Two hurt after apartment fire on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison fire says two people were hurt after a fire broke out in an apartment building on the city's west side early Saturday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the Waterleaf Apartments on 6739 Schroeder Road.

They say smoke was showing as they arrived on scene. Firefighters entered the building and located a fire in the kitchen of one of the units. Firefighters say they were able to put out the fire quickly and helped with ventilating the apartment.

Madison Fire spokesperson Cynthia Schuster says two people inside that apartment were taken to the hospital for fire-related injuries. Five others were displaced from the unit and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Schuster says no damage estimates are available at this time, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.