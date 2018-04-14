Weather temporarily closes Merrimac Ferry in Sauk, Columbia Counties

BARABOO (WKOW) -- Columbia County officials say the Merrimac Ferry has been closed temporarily because of high winds.

The ferry, which is usually open to traffic 24-hours a day, crosses the Wisconsin River between Sauk and Columbia counties and is accessed by Wisconsin State Road 113.

County highway department officials say, ordinarily, it closes for the season only until ice forms on the river. Today, though, the ferry was closed at 1:00 p.m due to the winds.

The lanes of WI 113 are closed both northbound and southbound in the area and they're expected to remain closed until the winds die down.

A listing on the Town of Merrimac's website says local officials aren't briefed when the ferry closes. It says drivers should watch for flashing signs on Highways 12, 113, and 60 for an early warning when the ferry is not running so they can adjust their routes.

For up-to-date ferry information, Dial 511. Click Here for Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.

The Merrimac is Wisconsin's only free ferry.