Closings / cancellations for this weekend

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
MADISON (WKOW) -- Yes, the weather's expected to be bad Sunday morning, So we're compiling an on-growing list of organizations that have contacted us to let us know they're canceling activities.

Since, cancellations for specific groups and organizations tend to affect fewer people, these announcements are displayed only on WKOW.com.  Many times, links will also be given for those groups and organizations for more information.

School closings and delays will be updated as Monday draws closer; those are displayed elsewhere on our website -- click through for the latest additions, as they become available. 

 If you have a cancellation to add to the lists for church services or other organizations this weekend, (Saturday, 04-14 or Sunday, 04-15)  submit the event -- along with a contact name and number -- to "news@wkow.com."

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Dekorra Lutheran Church, Poynette: Saturday Night worship 5:00 p.m. (4/14) and Sunday Morning worship 8:30 a.m. (4/15).

DANE COUNTY

Heartland Church in Sun Prairie: 8 a.m. service ONLY 
 
 

