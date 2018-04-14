UPDATE: Winter storm warnings issued for ice and snow threat

MADISON (WKOW) - The National Weather Service has upgraded winter weather advisory postings to winter storm warnings for Sauk, Columbia, Juneau, Adams, Marquette and Green Lake counties now until Sunday night. Everyone else is under a winter weather advisory with the main concerns being icing and heavy, wet snow.



Freezing rain will overspread our central and southern sections, including the Madison region, through the evening and overnight with a tenth to a quarter inch of ice accumulation expected. This will make travel extremely difficult. Meanwhile as temps drop, northern sections will see mainly snow showers tonight.



On Sunday, any lingering freezing rain will transition to snow early in the morning with on & off snow showers expected through the day before tapering overnight.

Winds out of the northeast will also remain a factor with gusts as high as 40 mph tonight and up to 30 mph on Sunday. This means when snow begins falling, it will also be wind-driven, significantly reducing visibility.



Unfortunately, due to the complexity of this system, there is only medium confidence in snow totals. Up to 2 inches are possible in SE WI, up to 3" in SW WI, 3-6" for central areas, including the Madison metro, and 6-10" for our northern areas with more than a foot expected in central WI.