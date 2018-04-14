Cold weather keeps people away from first Dane County Farmers' Market of season

One person has died and five others were injured in a crash on slick roads Saturday morning.More >>
Cancellations for specific groups and organizations are being updated continually on WKOW.comMore >>
Nearly two weeks after a crash in Rock County, we've learned the person who was severely hurt has died.More >>
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office says the two people who died in a crash with a garbage truck in Madison are from Middleton.More >>
The National Weather Service has upgraded winter weather advisory postings to winter storm warnings for Sauk, Columbia, Juneau, Adams, Marquette and Green Lake counties now until Sunday night.More >>
Photographs from a Madison high school show the makeshift living arrangements a run-away fourteen year old girl used to live at the school undetected during the Madison school district's spring break.More >>
The poor weather predicted for Saturday morning won't stop the Dane County Farmers' Market's outdoor season opener.More >>
President Donald Trump has announced the United States has launched a military strike against Syria.More >>
Police in Janesville are looking for the person or people who damaged a war monument.More >>
We've seen it here in Madison and it's becoming a big problem in Green Bay, too. Teens are stealing cars.More >>
Court records show a suspect in the deaths and disposal of several missing cats in Columbia County told a relative he trapped and dumped several cats and disparaged the animals.More >>
Whenever there's a threat of heavy rain, the possibility of flash flooding increases.More >>
Sun Prairie police say they're helping investigate new allegations of abuse at Faith Gardens Memory Care.More >>
