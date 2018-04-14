Crash near Alliant Energy Center in Madison - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Crash near Alliant Energy Center in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities say two people were rescued from their vehicles after a crash in Dane County Saturday afternoon.

According to Dane County sheriff's officials, three cars collided at the intersection of John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road in the town of Madison. Fire and EMS crews were called to the crash site and two people had to be cut from a vehicle. There were injuries involved in the crash.

Officials tell 27 News someone was arrested at the crash site, around 5:30 p.m.  

