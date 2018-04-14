Wisconsin WR Cephus returns to practice

With the wet weather cancelling the Wisconsin spring football game on Friday night, the team instead practiced indoors. At that session, junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus returned to practice for the first time since injuring his right leg in last fall's game against Indiana.

Cephus caught some passes and ran routes, but not against defenders. He was limited in postion drills, but Coach Chryst says it's a start.

"[Quintez] has been chomping at the bit," said Coach Chryst. "It's been a long time. I think, if you know Q, a big part of it is just being around the guys. Certainly, he's with them in the weight room, but it's different. And so I think he's excited to get out [there] and wanted to do more. So next week he can get more work and it means a ton and it's good for him - and it's good for Alex [Hornibrook] and all of us."

The Wisconsin football team has one more week of spring practice to go.