Thousands in the dark during spring storm in Wisconsin

WISCONSIN (WKOW) -- Thousands of people are without power as a strong, spring storm hits Wisconsin.



According Alliant Energy's outage map, more than 5,500 people across the state are without power, as of about 8:30 p.m. Most of the outages are in Fond du Lac and Green Lake counties, but others in southern Wisconsin are also impacted. There are more than 100 customers without power in each of the following counties: Sauk, Juneau, Walworth and Dodge. A couple dozen customers in Columbia, Iowa, Marquette and Rock counties are in the dark.



Madison Gas & Electric is reporting one, small outage with about five customers affected.



Lafayette County sheriff's officials say Ipswitch Road from Highway XX to Evergreen Road will be closed Saturday night because power poles are down in the road.